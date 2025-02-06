Kier confirmed for new Glasgow prison

From the outside at least, HMP Glasgow will look more like a modern school building than a traditional prison

Kier has been working on the pre-construction phase of a new prison for Glasgow since October 2023.

It has already been on site since October 2023 carrying out early works to remediate the brownfield site close to the centre of Glasgow, which once housed a gas works, ahead of the main construction process.

With the construction contract signed, the main works will now start in the coming weeks.

The new HMP Glasgow will have a capacity of 1,344 – compared to 1,019 at Barlinnie – and is expected to be completed in 2028.

The existing HMP Barlinnie was constructed in 1880 and is in urgent need of replacement. The prison’s infrastructure was deemed not fit for purpose by HM Inspectorate of Prisons in a report last year.

Rebecca Boundy, public sector director at Kier Construction, said: “Using the latest techniques and modern methods of construction, we will harness the very best of our team’s significant experience in the justice sector to provide a high-quality, more efficient prison for Scotland which has rehabilitation at its core.”

Kier’s previous prison references include HMP Millsike in Yorkshire and HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, both of which used a prefabricated houseblock design.

HMP Glasgow was procured through the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk