Kier Construction to get technical director

Helen Samuels

Helen Samuels will join Kier on 4th January 2021 from her current role as chief executive of Bibby Marine.

The move to Kier represents a return to the built environment: she has previously been engineering director at Network Rail and at United Utilities, and was once a managing director in the water business of consulting engineer CH2MHill (now part of Jacobs).

Kier Construction group managing director Liam Cummins said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Helen to Kier. I know she will be a great new addition to our construction senior leadership team. Helen’s outstanding engineering, technical and leadership experience and drive will be key to the implementation of our long-term strategy which has technical excellence at its heart.”

Helen Samuels said: “There are huge opportunities to close the productivity gap in the built environment through improved data and design, new technologies and modern methods of delivery. I’m looking forward to driving this forward, ensuring Kier is at the forefront of this transformation, working with our fantastic in-house teams as well as establishing strategic relationships with key consultant partners.”

