Kier gets an extra year on Surrey highways

Kier on the roads

The extra 12 months is worth around £40m to Kier and keeps it on the Surrey roads until at least April 2022.

The contract began in 2011. In 2017 Kier secured a four-year extension that runs until April 2021 which is when the new 12-month contract starts.

Joe Incutti, acting group managing director at Kier Highways, said: “This contract award is further recognition of the long-term collaborative relationship that has been built between Kier’s extraordinary Surrey Highways team, and Surrey County Council. We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue our relationship with Surrey County Council and look forward to continue making a positive contribution in the future.”

