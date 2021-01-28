  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu January 28 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Kier gets going on £150m bypass

Kier gets going on £150m bypass

15 hours After months of preparation work, the first major phase of construction work for the new £150m A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass in Lancashire starts on Monday (1st February 2021), Highways England has announced

The A585 roundabout at Skippool is being replaced by a crossroads with traffic lights.
The A585 roundabout at Skippool is being replaced by a crossroads with traffic lights.

Main contractor Kier is creating a bypass around the village of Little Singleton village a new dual carriageway linked to new junction arrangements along the existing A585 at Windy Harbour and Skippool.

Client Highways England hopes that the project will ease congestion and improve safety around Poulton-le-Fylde.

Work starts on the removal of the existing roundabout at Skippool – also known as the River Wyre roundabout – where the A585 trunk road meets the A588 local road. The roundabout at Skippool is being replaced by a crossroads with traffic lights.

At the same time construction of the new bypass south of Little Singleton will also start with construction work on a new junction with the A586 serving Poulton-le-Fylde.

The work between Skippool and Skippool bridge involves widening the road, including creating a new bridge, to accommodate the new dual carriageway section.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »