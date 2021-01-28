Kier gets going on £150m bypass

The A585 roundabout at Skippool is being replaced by a crossroads with traffic lights.

Main contractor Kier is creating a bypass around the village of Little Singleton village a new dual carriageway linked to new junction arrangements along the existing A585 at Windy Harbour and Skippool.

Client Highways England hopes that the project will ease congestion and improve safety around Poulton-le-Fylde.

Work starts on the removal of the existing roundabout at Skippool – also known as the River Wyre roundabout – where the A585 trunk road meets the A588 local road. The roundabout at Skippool is being replaced by a crossroads with traffic lights.

At the same time construction of the new bypass south of Little Singleton will also start with construction work on a new junction with the A586 serving Poulton-le-Fylde.

The work between Skippool and Skippool bridge involves widening the road, including creating a new bridge, to accommodate the new dual carriageway section.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk