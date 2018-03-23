Kier JV confirmed for £200m Liverpool scheme

Liverpool City Council has confirmed the creation of a joint venture with Kier Property and Manchester-based CTP to deliver its £200million Pall Mall scheme.

The project, on a 1.6 ha site to the rear of Exchange Station, is designed to transform the gateway to Liverpool’s central business district. Formation of the joint venture was confirmed at a city council cabinet meeting on Friday.

The masterplan comprises 400,000 sq ft of Grade A+ office, as well as associated leisure, retail and landscaped public realm.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said: “Liverpool is undergoing an unprecedented era of growth with £14bn of developments in the pipeline and the council is playing a huge role in enabling this regeneration, be it Paddington Village in the Knowledge Quarter, Ten Streets, Festival Park or our new housing company. Job creation is critical to any successful city which is why schemes like Pall Mall are so important.

“We know we need more top quality office accommodation in Liverpool to attract blue chip companies and Pall Mall is in the perfect location as a natural expansion to our commercial district. I’m delighted we have partners of the calibre of Kier Property and CTP in this hugely important scheme and I look forward to seeing their ambitious plans take shape.”

Tom Gilman, Kier Property managing director (north), said: “We are delighted to be the preferred developer to deliver such a significant scheme for the city. We have worked hard to develop plans that not only benefit the city, but also, the people who live and work here every day. Next steps will be to conclude legal agreements before submitting a planning application following the consultations that we carried out last year with the public and Places Matter.

“This project adds to Kier’s presence in Liverpool where we’re currently delivering a number of schemes, including the new student accommodation block and three-storey college building for Liverpool International College at the city’s Knowledge Quarter.”

CTP director David Topham added: “Now that the joint venture partnership has been confirmed as development partner, we look forward to working moving forward with the plans, which will regenerate and significantly expand the commercial district of Liverpool.”

A planning submission is expected to be made in late spring 2018, and subject to approval, the developers expect to start on site on the first phase of the masterplan, which will be the regeneration of the Pall Mall NCP car park area.