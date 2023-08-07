Kier lands Birmingham hospitals assignment

Kier will work with University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) to help form and implement an estate strategy across all its sites, including Good Hope Hospital, Heartlands Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Solihull Hospital.

The programme includes development of the Princess of Wales Maternity Unit at Heartlands Hospital, with upgrades to inpatient accommodation as well as ongoing minor works and maintenance. Inpatient ward facilities will be improved with the creation of ensuite facilities, new fire doors and fire stopping works, lift refurbishments and improved access to plant rooms.

Tony Shenton, regional director for Kier Construction Eastern & Midlands, said: “Following our successful delivery of the award-winning Heartlands Treatment Centre for UHB, we are delighted that the trust has again appointed Kier to deliver key works across their estate. Our extensive experience of creating state-of-the-art healthcare buildings will allow us to deliver upgrades that have an immediate impact on the quality of community healthcare. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with the trust and supporting them to deliver excellent care for the community.”

Kier completed the £97m Heartlands Treatment Centre (HTC) for UHB in November 2022.

