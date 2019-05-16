Kier picked for Paisley Town Hall transformation

It will start work on the main construction phase from January 2020 after carrying out advance works on the site.

Hub West Scotland, delivery partner for Renfrewshire Council, has awarded the contract. The redevelopment work will provide Paisley Town Hall with improved facilities and allow it to host a broader range of events.

Brian McQuade, managing director of Kier Regional Building Scotland, said: “We are pleased to work with Renfrewshire Council, operators Renfrewshire Leisure and hub West Scotland as we help to protect and transform Paisley Town Hall into a modern, vibrant venue. Activity will see a wealth of improvements for performers and visitors alike. Work is due to start on-site in early 2020 and be completed by the end of 2021. As well as transforming Paisley Town Hall into a top-class destination, we will be creating local jobs for local people together with valuable learning and training opportunities.”

Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, chair of Renfrewshire Leisure, added: “The £22m internal transformation of Paisley Town Hall is one of the key projects within a wider investment by Renfrewshire Council to use Paisley’s internationally-significant cultural and heritage story to drive new footfall to the town. It will turn this 19th-century architectural gem into a 21st-century facility and a landmark entertainment venue for the West of Scotland capable of hosting bigger and better events - while keeping a much-loved building at the heart of life in the town for future generations, as it has been for the past 140 years.”