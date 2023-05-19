Kier picked for Wallington school

Artist's impression of the new school

Construction of the new Carew Academy in Wallington is being funded by the Department for Education and the new school will be managed by Orchard Hill College & Academy Trust.

The two-storey, 5,000 sqm facility, which replaces the current Carew Academy, will have capacity for 246 pupils.

It will have facilities for art, drama, food technology, music, sports, science, life skills, social and information and communication technology (ICT). Onsite therapies will include speech and language therapy, emotional literacy and occupational therapy.

This is the second school that Kier will deliver for Orchard Hill College & Academy Trust, having recently completed Addington Valley Academy in Croydon.

