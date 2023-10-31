Kier starts Northstowe school expansion

CGI of the Northstowe schools campus

Northstowe Secondary College, built by Kier, opened in 2019. Now it is getting a sixth form college for 400 students, a 630-place primary school and an infant school offering 156 half-day places.

Construction of phase two follows substantial contributions developers of Northstowe, an merging new town, five miles northwest of Cambridge, where 10,000 homes are planned on a former-RAF airfield.

Contract value for phase one was £45m. The value of phase two has yet to be disclosed.

Kier Construction regional director Dennis Cotton said: “Using our extensive experience of building high quality schools in Northstowe and across the UK, we are proud to design and deliver this new, state-of-the-art learning centre for the local student community. Kier has completed construction on phase 1 of the project and we look forward to working closely with Cambridgeshire County Council and Meridian Trust as we continue to create an innovative space where students will be inspired to learn.”

Northstowe Secondary College headteacher Carole Moss said: “The introduction of the new primary school and sixth form will allow us to make our Northstowe learning community a truly unique all-through experience, offering a smooth and inclusive transition and a consistent level of high-quality education throughout every life stage.”

Phase one of Northstowe, developed by L&Q, has 1,500 homes and a new primary school. Homes England is responsible for delivering phases two and three as master developer.

The photo above shows (left to right): Cambridgeshire county councillor Michael Atkins, Meridian Trust deputy chief Lesley Birch, Homes England assistant director Philip Harker,

headteacher Carole Moss, Homes England manager Matthew Brown, Kier Construction regional director Dennis Cotton, Kier Construction business development manager Sarah Mason and Kier project manager Lee Collins.

