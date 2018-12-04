Kier tops BCLive league once again

The Builders’ Conference registered £4.0bn worth of new UK construction work in November, which means that the monthly total has stayed at or above £4bn for every month of 2018 so far, which chief executive Neil Edwards described as an unprecedented run.

“This is an industry that has hit a high and decided to stay there,” he said.

The BCLive league table hit an all-time high of £57bn in August 2017 on the back of the award of £7bn of HS2-related contracts. Even though those huge contracts are now more than a year ago, the rolling year total has remained at £57bn, thanks to the steady influx of new work.

November was the fourth time in 2018 that Kier has topped the league. Its largest piece of new business signed in November was a £100m contract for the construction of a new prison at HMP Wellingborough in Northamptonshire.

A £250m contract to build offices above Farringdon Station in London for Land Securities pushed Sir Robert McAlpine into second place while a haul of seven contracts valued at a combined £216m took ISG into third place. ISG’s contracts include a £70m refurbishment contract for Blackstone Group at 25 North Colonnade in London’s Canary Wharf