Kier wins £50m HS2 Crewe enabling works

Kier Construction has won ‘enabling civils works – package 2’ contract, otherwise known as ECW2.

The £50m programme will be awarded in two stages and includes a range of early works designed to reduce disruption during the main build stage of the project. This includes highways works and associated utility diversions as well as a range of environmental and other surveys along the 36 mile stretch of route from Birmingham to Crewe. The second stage of the work will be awarded in 2022.

Today’s contract award follows the start of procurement for the design and delivery partner for 2a last month and the award of the early environmental works contract earlier this year.

HS2 Ltd procurement director Andrew Cubitt said: “Kier will play a vital role in delivering the next stage of Britain’s new high speed railway, taking the route north from Birmingham to Crewe and I’m really pleased to welcome them to the team.”

Mark Pengelly, group managing director at Kier Infrastructure, said: “Being appointed to deliver this early works package allows us to build on our existing relationship with HS2 Ltd and implement lessons learned from Phase 1. We already deliver a range of projects in the area and our work on Phase 2a will provide increased employment opportunities for both local people and our local supply chain partners.”

The ECW2 package was awarded via the government’s existing Crown Commercial Services construction works and associated services framework.

