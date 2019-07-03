Kier wins Winchester College contract

The project at the independent boys’ school include creation of a new sports centre and a modernised design and technology facility.

Work will begin this summer and is scheduled for completion in February 2022.

The sports hub, which will have an area of more than 7,300m2, will feature three interconnected buildings to house a multi-functional sports hall and viewing gallery, a 25m swimming pool and a seven-booth rifle range as well as squash and fives courts.

Kier said that it will work closely with its local supply chain to construct the new facility in a way that will complement the school’s existing buildings and grounds.

Kier Regional Building Southern operations director Trevor White said: “Working collaboratively with Winchester College, we are delighted to be carrying out this modernisation programme that will offer truly excellent facilities for its pupils.

“This project combines our experience within the education and heritage sectors, providing new infrastructure that looks in keeping with a school steeped in history. We look forward to working with our local supply chain and craftspeople, the school and its pupils and the wider community as we look to leave a lasting legacy in the area.”

Winchester College bursar Steven Little added: “We are delighted that Kier has been appointed to transform the school’s existing PE Centre in to a state-of-the-art Sports Centre, This project, which will bring to one of the country’s oldest schools the most modern and exciting of facilities, has been planned for over many years and will give us a centre of sporting excellence we can all be proud of.”

In addition to the new sporting facilities, the modernisation will also include a new layout and of the school’s design and technology department.

