Adderstone to reuse materials for Strata NE debut

The contract covers adoptable roads, foul and surface water drainage, utilities and external works. Works started in May 2026 and will run for over three years.

The infrastructure works include a materials strategy focused on eliminating unnecessary material movements. Rather than importing quarried aggregate and removing the excavated material from site, Adderstone Civils is reprocessing the site's own stone into a graded Type 1 sub-base specification. Around 22,000 cubic metres of stone—approximately 48,000t—is being reused across the development in this way as well as intelligent balance on the cut and fill requirements for site fill.

As a result, no virgin aggregate has been imported for the works, an estimated 2,000 HGV movements have been avoided, embodied carbon has been reduced by an estimated 480 tonnes of CO₂e - roughly equivalent to taking 100 cars off the road for a year - with no arisings having gone to landfill.

Jonathan Grant, managing director of Adderstone Civils, said: "This is a good example of what civil engineering can do when you think past roads and sewers.

“Getting the technical delivery spot on is a given - but doing it in a way that leaves something behind for the local area, and does right by the environment, is the standard we hold ourselves to.

"Securing this with Strata is a vote of confidence in what our team is capable of, and it's the kind of project that reflects where we’re taking the business - supporting local employment, keeping investment in the region and delivering to a standard that brings clients back for the next one."

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