Kier's Manchester chief moves to Vinci

Garry Bowker

Garry Bowker, who previously worked for Kier as regional director with overall responsibility for its Manchester-based operations, now heads up Vinci’s northwest region.

He takes over from John Roberts, who has been promoted to regional managing director overseeing Vinci’s business across the northwest, northeast and midlands.

John Roberts said: “the appointment of Garry ensures we have the leadership that Vinci Construction UK requires to keep us at the forefront of the region. Vinci’s team are looking forward to working with Garry and I am looking forward to strengthening our business and implementing our strategy to improve our work winning opportunities across the north.”

Current project for Vinci Construction UK’s northwest region include a regeneration project in Warrington and a £52m revamp of the Trafford Centre's Barton Square in Manchester.

The appointment of Garry Bowker completes Vinci Construction UK’s new management structure across the north following the recruitment of Chris Winspear from Balfour Beatty as northeast regional director last year following the retirement of Keith Shivers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk