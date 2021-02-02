Kirkstall Forge apartment blocks get bigger again

Cartwright Pickard has designed the apartment blocks

Leeds City Council plans panel has resolved to grant planning permission for CEG’s detailed application for the first phase of residential development at the £400m Kirkstall Forge development.

Work is expected to start on site later this year.

In 2017 the developer got outline permissions to build 112 new homes alongside the office buildings being built there. This was increased to 135 homes in 2019 when CEG first applied for detailed (reserved matters).

The council has now approved revised plans for 213 homes. These include 77 houses with three to five bedrooms, designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Across the river Aire, two nine-storey apartment buildings are also proposed, with 136 flats. These block have been designed by architect Cartwright Pickard. They will also have 1,350 sq m of leisure and retail space on the ground floor.

This new application leaves housing design unchanged, but by removing four of the houses has enabled the two apartment buildings to be go higher.

James Shimwell, head of residential development at CEG, explained: “The redesigned apartments mean we can deliver tailored build for rent apartments, managed by the Forge Life on-site team, which will bring new residents onto site very quickly”

Consultants on the scheme include Lichfields, Pierre Angulaire, Richard Boothroyd Associates, Curtins, Bryan G Hall and Hoare Lea.

