Kirkwood Homes launches timber-frame business

Malcolm Thomson

It will expand it manufacturing facilities with the launch of Kirkwood Timber Frame, which has been set up to meet growing demand for the company’s timber kits. It will also target the upsurge in demand from homeowners for self-build and home improvement developments post-Covid.

Work will begin shortly on the expansion of Kirkwood’s Sauchen timber manufacturing base to allow for a five-fold increase in capacity, and the firm is investing in the digital machinery to deliver improved safety, quality and efficiencies across its production line, while driving down lead times.

Two new senior appointments have been made to lead business growth and accelerate the new venture’s expansion plans. Malcolm Thomson joins as business development director of Kirkwood Timber Frame and Debbi Keatings becomes business development manager.

Kirkwood Homes, with a current workforce of 109, has more than 30 years’ experience in designing, manufacturing, delivering, and installing timber frame kits for developments across Scotland.

Managing director Colin Crombie said: “This is a year of significant expansion and investment for our business. The construction industry has played a vital role in driving economic recovery from the Covid pandemic and we are continuing to see strong demand as homeowners and developers increasingly recognise the benefits of using timber as a versatile, energy-efficient, and more durable, sustainable method of constructing their homes.

“Activity across our luxury homes developments in Aberdeenshire and Tayside remains buoyant and we are delighted to have in the pipeline a range of exciting new home developments in desirable locations across Scotland.

“This is absolutely the right time to target investment for future growth by supplying a wider market. We have an ambitious growth strategy, and the establishment of Kirkwood Timber Frame will accelerate this as we develop new relationships with builders and contractors and further expand our presence in the self-build market.”

Kirkwood’s newly expanded manufacturing base is expected to be fully on-stream, complete with new digitally-linked production line machinery, by early 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk