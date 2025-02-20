Knights Brown starts work on £30m factory in Portsmouth

the Knights Brown/Harwin team

The contract has been awarded by Harwin, a manufacturer of connectors for electronics application that is facing growing demand.

The 7,500 sqm facility has been designed over four floors, making it one of the UK’s first multi-storey manufacturing plants.

Set for completion in 2026, the building incorporates 388 solar panels that are expected to generate 244,000 kWh a year.

Knights Brown is also working on the final phase of the North Portsea coastal defence scheme and just last year completed the multi-million-pound extension of Portsmouth International Port’s passenger terminal for cruise ships. This followed a contract to lower and substantially extend Portsmouth’s cruise berth, completed in 2021.

Knights Brown’s divisional building operations manager James Ashley said: “The facility will feature the highest quality materials and a market-leading design, enabling Harwin to maximise their production capability and meet future market needs. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to deliver this important project.”

Harwin operations director Jon Churchill said: “The construction of this new facility is a major milestone for Harwin, strengthening our ability to support innovation and meet growing customer demands. By integrating sustainability into our design and operations, we are not only expanding our manufacturing capabilities but also setting a new benchmark for responsible industrial development in the UK.”

