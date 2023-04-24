Knights Brown wins £14m Poole flood defence works

The Poole Bridge to Hunger Hill flood defence scheme is designed to protect Poole town centre, the Old Town and new developments in the Twin Sails regeneration area.

Knights Brown Construction will install a wall 1,365 metres long. The 3.6-metre combi wall will be installed in front of the existing 2.0-metre wall, and backfilled with concrete.

The council is working on the project in conjunction with the Environment Agency and Poole Harbour Commissioners.

