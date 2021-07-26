Knowsely seeks partner for £127m Huyton renewal

Allies & Morrison's vision for Huyton Village Centre

Knowsley Council’s Huyton Village Centre masterplan, produced in 2017, is a 10-year programme of knocking down under-used and empty buildings and promoting new development.

The plans, drawn up by architect Allies & Morrison, envisage a new mixed-use commercial district on the council’s current seven-acre site in Huyton, including a new civic office, set around a new ‘village green’. The programme comprises 53 separate projects for phased delivery over the next decade.

The first building to be demolished is The Venue on Civic Way, which closed its doors last year. Once demolition works are complete, the space will become a temporary car park with 50 bays, while a development opportunity for the site is secured.

Cllr Tony Brennan, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said back in December: “These are very exciting times for Huyton Village Centre. Our plans and outline designs seek to bring to life the adopted masterplan. These proposals are ambitious but achievable and throughout preparation the council has engaged with the private sector and also commercial real estate specialists. This is a major step forward to help attract further investment and development.”

The tender notice for a development management partner puts the contract value at £128m, with delivery between March 2022 and March 2032.

It says: “The council is seeking a development management Partner who shares our ambition to transform Huyton town centre (known locally as ‘The Village’) and deliver a new mixed use commercial district with opportunities to include a new council headquarters, commercial office space, hotel and residential development set around high quality public realm. The right partner will have demonstrable experience, track record and commitment to turn this shared ambition into reality.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk