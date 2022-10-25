Knowsley freezes Morgan Sindall’s cinema project

Artist's impression of the planned Reel Cinema in Kirkby

The Kirkby town centre cinema complex had planning permission, Morgan Sindall in place as preferred contractor and – so the council thought – all the money in place.

However, current market conditions and build cost inflation have seen the costs to deliver the scheme rise by £5m, which is almost double the original estimate.

The council had planned to borrow some of the funds to pay for the scheme, with the borrowing costs to be repaid from rents charged to operator Reel Cinema and the restaurants in the development. At interest rates early in 2022, the scheme would have broken even and perhaps even contributed a small profit to fund other council services. But interest rates have risen from 2% in January 2022 to a current level of around 5%, which means that the project would now have to be delivered at a loss to public funds.

The council has therefore put the plans on hold but hopes to be able to revive the scheme if and when the economy picks up and interest rates fall.

Councillor Tony Brennan, Knowsley Council’s regeneration & economic development cabinet member, said: “Pausing our plans for the cinema project has not been an easy decision to make, but one that we have been unable to shy away from, given the current financial circumstances in the country. We are facing rising costs across the board, a level of inflation we haven’t seen for almost 40 years, and the negative impact of recent government policy announcements, which are seriously destabilising the financial markets.

“It’s infuriating that the actions of this government in the space of just a few weeks have turned everything upside down and forced us to put our plans on hold – we planned to start the scheme before the end of this year and now we face having to wait for markets to calm and for greater economic certainty.

“At the same time, we’re also dealing with the devastating impact of a cost-of-living crisis which is also being made worse by this shambles of a government. Our top priority now has to be to look after those people in our communities who are being plunged into poverty as a result of the cost of living crisis – people who in many cases were already struggling to pay their bills, heat their homes, and put food on their tables. This council has to be there for those people and, in the absence of enough government support, we have to use our own funds. Against that background, we can’t justify finding another £5m for a cinema, or running one at a loss.”

