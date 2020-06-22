Knutsford piling package for Bauer

Bauer’s contract, awarded by main contracting joint venture Amey Sir Robert McAlpine, requires 124 abutment continuous flight auger (CFA) piles to be installed (62 per abutment), 60 pier rotary bored piles as well as two preliminary test piles and two working test piles.

The CFA piles each measure 900mm diameter and 13 metres deep, while the rotary bored piles are the same diameter but go down to 16-metre depth. Work will be undertaken using two CFA rigs and one rotary bored rig.

Bauer Technologies managing director Michael Jones said: “It is a challenging project, with work to be undertaken immediately adjacent to live motorway and with the rotary rig required to be in the central reservation area where the bridge pier piles are to be constructed from.”

Bauer Technologies’ work on the project started on 8th June 2020, with the company expected to be on-site for four weeks.

Once the foundations are in, AmeySRM will construct a new bridge through the existing roundabout and over the M6 intersection with the A556.

