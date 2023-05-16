Komatsu begins H-fuel cell excavator testing

Komatsu's concept hydrogen-powered excavator

Komatsu already makes battery-powered mini-excavators but believes that battery power is unlikely to feasible for larger construction machinery.

Therefore it is now working on the near-term commercial production of medium-sized and large construction equipment powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

For the new concept machine, Komatsu has adopted a hydrogen fuel cell system and hydrogen tank, produced by Toyota Motor Corporation, on Komatsu's medium-sized hydraulic excavator.

Medium-sized and large construction equipment both require a power source with higher energy density than that of small construction equipment, which has led to the move to electrification with batteries. Because hydrogen has a higher energy density and can be refuelled in a shorter time than is required for recharging batteries, Komatsu has been advancing its R&D efforts as a promising electrification choice for medium-sized and large models, it said.

