Komatsu introduces battery-powered 20-tonners

Komatsu has been developing these electric models since January 2021 with Proterra, a US manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries.

One of the models was exhibited at the Bauma trade fair in Munich in October 2022 and at Conexpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas last March.

Launch of the PC200LCE and 210LCE11 models comes just three months after the introduction of the three-tonne Komatsu PC33E-6 electric mini-excavator.

The Proterra Powered lithium-ion battery system stores 451 kWh of onboard energy, which enables up to about 8 hours of operating time on a full charge, depending on conditions. It takes about nine hours to fully charge the battery with the included charger.

Komatsu says that, by using its proprietary matching technology, it has optimised the overall vehicle control system by coordinating Protera’s lithium-ion battery with machine components, such as hydraulic pumps, controllers and electric motors for attachments.

