Komatsu plans 13-tonne battery-powered digger

the Komatsu PC138E-11

The PC138E-11, powered by a lithium-ion battery, launches in Komatsu’s domestic Japanese market this month before making its European debut at the Intermat trade fair in Paris in April.

Komatsu says that it has paired a high-capacity lithium-ion battery with an integrated cooling system for the battery and electric components to achieved “long” (but not yet specified) operation time while reducing the rear-end swing radius.

While battery-powered (and plug-in) mini excavators have become available in recent years, the market for mid-size battery-powered diggers has stalled over performance. Some manufacturers are looking to hydrogen as a more promising low carbon alternative to diesel for heavier duty machinery.

At Intermat 2024, Komatsu Europe will present the PC138E-11 excavator with a Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance kit, a technology now available for a range of Komatsu machines. The kit provides an accessible way to add 2D and 3D machine guidance and can be customised with various options that allow the kit to better accommodate each customer's machine configurations and operating conditions.

