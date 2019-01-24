Komatsu teams up with Topcon

Topcon Positioning GB & Ireland is partnering with Marubeni-Komatsu, the sole UK distributor of Komatsu construction and mining equipment, to provide machine control technology.

The deal means Marubeni-Komatsu customers will now have access to Topcon systems, including for retrofitting.

The Topcon 3D Machine Control platform is designed to make excavators and dozers more productive by simplifying construction processes and giving operators the opportunity to reduce waste.

Marubeni-Komatsu sales director Jeremy Nugent said: “Customer demand for intelligent machine control is a rapidly growing part of our business as big efficiency and productivity gains are being realised on projects up and down the country. This agreement with Topcon gives us an enhanced ability to provide our customers with the most cutting-edge job-site solutions.”

Dave Bennett, managing director at Topcon Positioning GB & Ireland, said: “We’re looking forward to developing our relationship with Marubeni-Komatsu Ltd and its customers to truly increase efficiency on job sites across the UK.”