Komatsu unveils new dozer

Komatsu Europe has launched the D175AX-10 dozer, a next-generation heavy earthmover designed specifically for high-volume earthmoving and demanding quarry operations. Positioned as a major progression in the manufacturer's large dozer line-up, the 45.5 tonne machine pairs significant power upgrades with digital site integration to offer contractors a reduced total cost of ownership.

Under the bonnet, the machine features an updated powertrain architecture comprising a next-generation Komatsu engine paired with an updated transmission system. Performance metrics indicate a notable shift in output compared with its predecessor, the D155AX-8. The manufacturer claims the new model yields up to 27 per cent higher net engine power, an 18 per cent increase in drawbar power, and up to 25 per cent greater overall production output, whilst simultaneously lowering fuel consumption by up to 15 per cent.

Operator assistance systems form a core part of the machine's specification, aimed at lowering fatigue and maintaining consistency across varied operator skill levels. Automated features include Blade Auto Pitch, which dynamically adjusts blade positioning throughout the working cycle, alongside automated control functions for the rear ripper. Additional operational controls include a neutral auto brake, stepless travel-speed adjustment, and programmable speed parameters to streamline repetitive tasks over extended shifts.

The operator environment has been reimagined to increase direct lines of sight and reduce visual blind spots. The cab contains a heated and ventilated air-suspension seat, electrically adjustable control consoles, and Komatsu's Palm Command Control System (PCCS). Machine status and operational data are delivered through a dual-screen digital interface featuring a central touch-screen monitor and a dedicated 10-inch high-resolution KomVision display. Standard safety equipment built into the unit includes a certified ROPS/FOPS structure, inclination monitoring, an Operator Presence Sensing System, and an integrated seat belt reminder linked to an external visual beacon.

Digital connectivity allows the D175AX-10 to integrate into broader jobsite management frameworks using Komatsu Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance Flex. Utilising track-level positioning, the system delivers real-time guidance directly to the cab display. When connected to the Smart Construction Dashboard, site managers can evaluate as-built progress against initial design models, monitor earthwork cut-and-fill volumes, and automatically log accurate 3D historical data of completed tasks. For quarrying environments, the dozer supports integration with Smart Quarry Site telemetry to track fleet utilisation, production metrics, and fuel efficiency across the facility.

Routine maintenance requirements have been structured to minimize non-productive downtime. Service points for daily checks and fluid sampling are centralised and accessible from ground level, with essential fluid checks accessible directly from inside the cab display. The cooling module features a swing-out fan assembly for easier core cleaning, complemented by remote lubrication manifolds for hard-to-reach components. Extended service intervals further lower long-term operating costs, highlighted by an updated diesel particulate filter (DPF) engineered for a cleaning interval of up to 8,000 hours.