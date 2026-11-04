Terex buys Keestrack

Terex Corporation has agreed to acquire mobile crushing and screening equipment manufacturer Keestrack, integrating the business into its Terex Materials Processing division to bolster its global footprint across the aggregate, demolition, and recycling equipment sectors. Founded in Belgium in 1988, Keestrack supplies a range of mobile crushing plants, screening units, and related processing machinery to customers across more than 65 countries via a network exceeding 70 distributors. Following completion of the transaction, which remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions during the fourth quarter of 2026, Keestrack will continue to operate as an independent brand within the Terex portfolio.

Management structures are set to remain largely intact post-completion, according to the manufacturer. Co-founder and President Kees Hoogendoorn alongside Annet Hoogendoorn will support the business through an initial transition period, while Peter and Frederik Hoogendoorn will retain leadership roles within the division. Pat Brian, Vice President of Terex Aggregates, stated that the acquisition represents a complementary addition to the firm's existing aggregates line-up, while Keestrack executives noted the deal provides access to additional corporate resources while preserving brand operational independence. Both businesses will continue to trade as separate entities until the transaction formally concludes.