LaBounty sales switch from ECY Haulmark to BPH

LaBounty MSD 2250R shear

BPH Attachments said that it was approached by LaBounty to become its exclusive distributor for the UK and Ireland.

The main focus for BPH will be LaBounty’s MSD range of steel shears.

ECY Haulmark was previously the LaBounty dealer. No reason for the split has been offered.

BPH Attachments sales director Matthew Bastable said: “We are known in the industry for being a supplier and distributor of quality attachments, no matter the job. Being chosen to work with LaBounty, the world’s best and most sort after brand, is a very proud moment for us. It’s testament to the focus we place on customer service and having a friendly team filled with expert knowledge who can ensure we best match our products to our customers’ projects back up by our in-house team of mobile specialist engineers.”

Kenan Çirak, Europe regional sales manager for Stanley Black & Decker, LaBounty’s parent company, added: “LaBounty has a strong presence in the UK and Ireland and our focus will be on helping our existing customers to keep their productivity at optimum levels with active product, service and spare part support as well as reaching to new customers who are looking to improve their productivity and profitability.”

