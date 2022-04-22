Ladder fall lands £40k fine

The Clarendon Food Company, which makes jam in Pwllheli, admittedly liability for the injuries sustained by a man falling off a ladder.

Llandudno Magistrates’ court heard how, on the 6th April 2020, a worker was installing a security camera on the outside of the factory using an unsecured ladder. The ladder slipped and the man fell 15ft sustaining multiple fractures to his right arm, left leg, cheekbone and a dislocation of his backbone.

The Health & Safety Executive (HSE) established that the work at height had not been properly planned, and alternative access equipment to allow safe working at height had not been considered. No training had been provided to either the injured party or others in relation to work at height. There was also a failure to ensure effective monitoring of work at height practices to identify any shortcomings in the company’s procedures, which had persisted for some time.

The Clarendon Food Company Limited pleaded guilty to breaching section 2 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. It was fined £40,000 and ordered to pay costs of £5,344.30

HSE inspector Matthew Pendle said after the hearing: “Those in control of work at height have a responsibility to properly plan and supervise the work to ensure suitable equipment is selected. They also should provide the necessary information, instruction and training to workers. This incident could have been avoided if it had of been risk assessed, planned and suitable equipment selected, which employees were trained to use safely.”

