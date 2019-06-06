Lafarge boosts green credentials with PFA cement

Lafarge Endure SR

Traditional CEM I blends use virgin clinker to produce the finished cement; Lafarge Endure SR is a CEM II cement, blending pulverised fuel ash (PFA – also known as Portland fly ash) with clinker.

This results in a lower embodied CO 2 , as well as improved plastic and hardened properties when used in concrete.

The cement and concrete industry has been under fire in recent months, with lots of negative publicity about the extent of its carbon footprint. Leading producers are looking to raise their game and improve their green credentials.

Aside from lower embedded emissions, another benefit touted for Lafarge Endure SR over a CEM I blend is its suitability for all ground types. Sulphates in the ground can negatively impact CEM I blends. However, Lafarge Endure SR is resistant to sulphates, allowing a wider variety of projects including those that may have previously been hindered by ground type.

Once hardened, Lafarge Endure SR can be used to DC-4 durability standard and can help increase the life of the structure thanks to its resistance to carbonation and chloride and sulphate attack. This makes it suitable for practically any situation, Lafarge says, from producing ready-mixed and precast concrete, to marine, grouting and tunnelling applications.

Steve Curley, commercial director at Aggregate Industries, said: “As its name suggests, Lafarge Endure SR is designed to dramatically increase the longevity of the concrete it forms a part of. It is a great solution for contractors that want to reduce the environmental impact of their build while simultaneously improving its life span.