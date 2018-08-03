LafargeHolcim continues expansion

Metro Mix has two ready-mix concrete plants in the Denver metropolitan area in Colorado, generating net sales of about US$30m in 2017. The company has more than 50 employees and operates in one of the fastest growing areas in the US, with above-average population growth. Demand for building materials is expected to remain strong, driven by large construction projects.

The purchase is intended to strengthen LafargeHolcim’s position in the United States, where it already has operations in cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and asphalt. CEO Jan Jenisch said: "This is our fourth acquisition this year in line with our Strategy 2022 - 'Building for Growth'. Metro Mix' operations are highly complementary to our existing footprint and will allow us to gain a larger share in a growing market with immediate commercial and operational synergies. I very much welcome all employees of Metro Mix to our company."

The company had bought a Texan ready-mix business in July (link opens in new tab).