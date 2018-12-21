LafargeHolcim picked as contractor for Canadian highway

The company said that the work for the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation allows it to strengthen the contracting portion of its Solutions & Products segment.

“We are excited to be providing general contracting services on this important infrastructure upgrade which is the largest general contracting project managed by LafargeHolcim in North America,” said René Thibault, LafargeHolcim region head North America. “We were able to offer a comprehensive solution for one of the most sustainable road projects in Canada.”

LafargeHolcim has developed an integrated solution for the Highway 1 project building on several products and services. Recycled aggregates that are produced by turning construction and demolition waste into new materials will prevent more than 200,000 tonnes of waste from ending up in landfills. In addition, the project will use a supplementary cementitious material designed to enhances the desired properties of concrete to boost long-term durability of the highway. To further improve quality and reliability, LafargeHolcim’s plan also uses sensors within the structural walls of the interchanges to monitor the complete concrete pour. The use of the sensors is designed to reduce construction time by improving the timing of formwork stripping.

The project’s logistics network will make use of barges, to reduce the amount of trucks going to the site.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.