Laing O’Rourke gets going on Crumpsall leisure centre

Abraham Moss library and leisure centre, for oxymoronic swotty jocks

The £20m centre will have a pool, a sports hall, squash courts, gym, dance studio – and a library.

Laing O’Rourke has already started on the demolition of the old facilities in Crumpsall, having been selected in 2019 through the North West Construction Hub framework.

Laing O’Rourke has previously built the Hough End, Levenshulme Arcadia and East Manchester leisure centres around the city.

Several of its subsidiary operations will be involved on Abraham Moss. Crown House Technologies will provide mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) modules and plant equipment, which will be made at its Oldbury facility and delivered to site on a ‘just in time’ basis.

Expanded Geotechnical will construct the precast concrete substructure, drainage and landscaping elements of the building. It will put in the reinforced concrete pool structures and raft slabs that use the existing basement substructure. Stone and tiling specialist Vetter UK will screed and tile the new pools, changing village and atrium areas. Select Plant is supplying the machinery.

Laing O’Rourke project manager George Holgate said: “Our experience on leisure centres across Manchester was key to our appointment to bring the visions for the Abraham Moss library and leisure centre to life. It is great to be on site and it has been an exciting start.

“Our ‘one team’ approach will be vital to delivering certainty for Manchester City Council, with our in-house specialist businesses, Crown House Technologies, Expanded Geotechnical and Vetter contributing heavily.”

