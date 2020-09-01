Laing O’Rourke on shortlist for Sydney mega project

The shortlisted consortia are:

John Holland, CPB Contractors and Ghella Australia Joint Venture (JHCPBG JV);

Gamuda and Laing O’Rourke Australia Joint Venture (GALC JV); and

Acciona Australia and Ferrovial Australia Joint Venture (AF JV).

They will first bid for the Central Tunnelling Package, with the successful tenderer awarded a contract to build 11km of twin tunnels from The Bays to Sydney Olympic Park.

The remaining two tenderers will then bid for the Western Tunnelling Package, which involves building 9km of twin tunnels from Westmead to Sydney Olympic Park.

Excluding the winner of the Central package from the Western package is intended to drive greater competition.

Sydney Metro West will double rail capacity between Greater Parramatta and the Sydney central business district (CBD).

The planning process for the project is progressing, with Sydney Metro currently addressing community feedback raised as part of the project’s first Environmental Impact Statement.

Subject to planning approval, work on the project is expected to start in The Bays later this year, with the first of four tunnel boring machines expected to be in the ground before the end of 2022.

