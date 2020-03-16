Laing O’Rourke on winning team for Australian rail project

Artist's impression of the new station at Merinda Park

The work to duplicate the Cranbourne Line will be delivered by two alliances in partnership with the state’s Level Crossing Removal Project. Current single-track operations between Cranbourne and Dandenong limits the number of services that can run on the line and leads to frequent delays.

An alliance comprising McConnell Dowell, Arup, Mott MacDonald and Metro Trains Melbourne will duplicate track between Dandenong and Lynbrook and remove the Greens Road level crossing in Dandenong South.

The remaining track duplication between Lynbrook and Cranbourne will be delivered by an alliance of Laing O’Rourke, Jacobs and Metro Trains Melbourne. This alliance will also build a new Merinda Park station and expand the car park at Lynbrook Station.

Program director Steve Brown said that the award of contracts was the cumulation of months of intensive preparation and planning. “These projects are a huge priority for us, and we’ve been working hard to make sure they can start as soon as possible.”

The line duplication and level crossing removal – set to be completed by 2023 – form part of a broader upgrade that will see the Cranbourne Line become Melbourne’s first level-crossing-free train line. The upgrade also paves the way for a future rail extension to Clyde.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk