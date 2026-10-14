Laing O'Rourke picks Expanded Structures lead

Conor Considine

Considine joined the business in 2007 as a site engineer, rising to become operations leader. A civil engineer by background, his technical expertise has, Laing O'Rourke says, shaped the successful delivery of complex large-scale engineering and construction projects such as Old Oak Common and the Olympia re-development.

Specialist trading business group director Jean-Pierre de Villiers said, “Throughout his career Conor has been at the forefront of shaping and embedding modern methods of construction, using his knowledge to implement innovative approaches in complex design and build environments.

“In addition to his technical expertise Conor has a reputation as someone who leads with great care, supporting developing talent and shaping high-performing teams, inspiring them to push boundaries and enabling colleagues to achieve their full potential.”

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