Laing O’Rourke shortlisted for Sydney tunnel

Transport for NSW sought expressions of interest from the private sector earlier this year to assist with the procurement and delivery of the project, which will run under Sydney Harbour from the Rozelle interchange to the Warringah Freeway.

The three bidders on the shortlist are:

Bechtel Infrastructure (Australia)

Harbour West Partners – a consortium comprising Macquarie Capital, Jacobs and RPS

Laing O'Rourke Australia

The potential development partner will focus on managing the procurement and delivery of Western Harbour Tunnel but not the financing of the project.

A formal request for tender will be released to the shortlisted applicants soon, with the announcement of a potential development partner expected to be made in 2021.

The Western Harbour Tunnel, Warringah Freeway Upgrade and Beaches Link Program is expected to support around 15,000 full-time equivalent jobs, delivering a major economic boost to NSW.

