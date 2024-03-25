Laing O'Rourke signs for Calderdale A&E

Calderdale Royal Hospital’s planned new building will house the accident and emergency department with resuscitation bays and assessment rooms, as well as 10 new inpatient wards.

The enabling works are due to start at the end of 2024, with the project due for completion by the end of 2029.

Brendan Brown, chief executive at Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This announcement marks the start of an important milestone for the trust and, working with Laing O’Rourke, we can now further progress the design of our new clinical building to enable us to deliver high-quality, innovative care to patients.”

Laing O’Rourke chief operating officer Cathal O’Rourke said: “We’ll use our blueprint for hospitals which involves working with the trust, its patient groups and the wider project team to influence design and to deliver a programme of work that embeds modern, sustainable methods of construction that will ensure the highest quality, safer working environments, and programme accuracy.

“We have vast experience working with the NHS, having built 18 hospitals in the last decade, and can use our industry-leading experience for Calderdale Royal Hospital.”

