Wed October 27 2021

Laing O’Rourke team wins Sydney metro project

19 hours A joint venture of John Holland and Laing O’Rourke has won a contract worth AU$45m (£24m) as part of the extension of the Sydney Metro network in Australia.

Bankstown Station metro platform
Bankstown Station metro platform

The two companies will make an immediate start on construction work at Bankstown Station, where they will deliver a new services building, install new Sydney Metro rail systems and communication equipment and convert current Sydney Trains equipment to metro standards.

Following these early works, a separate Bankstown main works contract will be awarded to modify Bankstown Station for Sydney Trains services and to get it ready for metro services. The project has been designed to ensure an easy interchange for passengers transferring between Sydney Metro and Sydney Trains services.

