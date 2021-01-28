Laing O’Rourke transitions to electric cars

The contractors said that the move away from petrol and diesel was part of its attempt to become a net zero carbon company.

As Laing O’Rourke has just over 1,000 company cars in its fleet in the UK, changing to electric could save up to 1,000 tonnes of carbon per year, it said.

Hybrid cars are currently part of the purchasing mix but these are also expected to be phased out in favour of all-electric over the next four years.

Legal & tax director Madeleina Loughrey-Grant said: “We, our clients and other stakeholders are all very aware of the climate emergency and that all businesses need to do more to reduce emissions. Moving to a plug-in hybrid and electric-only company car fleet is welcome and an important step towards having a fully electric company car fleet by 2025, which will reduce emissions from our company cars by 70% compared to 2019.”

Laing O’Rourke will install additional charging points at its main offices around the country. It is also partnering with an external company to support employees with the installation of charging points at their homes.

Laing O’Rourke is also embracing electric-powered plant. Last month we reported that its Select Plant Hire subsidiary had bought the world’s first battery-powered crawler crane, the 250-tonne rated Liebherr LR1250.1.

Laing O’Rourke plans to publish a new sustainability strategy in April, with targets for achieving net zero.

