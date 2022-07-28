  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu July 28 2022

  3. Latest BMBI reveals sales up, but volume down

7 hours Builders Merchant Federation (BMF) Builder Merchants Building Index (BMBI) reveals builders’ merchants’ sales were up in May 2022, driven more by rising prices than volume sales year-on-year.

The latest Builders Merchant Federation (BMF) Builder Merchants Building Index (BMBI) reveals builders’ merchants’ sales were up +14.8% in May 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, driven more by rising prices (+17.8%) than volume sales (-2.5%) year-on-year.

All categories sold more in May 2022 compared to the previous year, with Kitchens & Bathrooms increasing the most (+29.7%). Six other categories fared better than merchants overall including Plumbing, Heating and Electrical (+21.6%), Heavy Building Materials (+20.6%) and Decorating (+16.5%).

Tools (+11.9%), Ironmongery (+11.3%), Timber & Joinery Products (+6.8%) and Landscaping (+5.1%) grew more slowly.

Like-for-like sales, which take account of the extra trading day in May 2022, were 9.1% higher.

Compared to May 2019, a more normal pre-pandemic year, total merchant value sales were 23.9% higher with one less trading day in the most recent period. All categories sold more, with three outperforming total merchants: Renewables & Water Saving (+50.8%), Timber & Joinery Products (+36.8%) and Landscaping (+33.0%).

Like-for-like sales were up +30.1%, while price inflation hit +30.0% and volumes were down -4.7%.

The Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) tracks builders’ merchants’ actual sales to builders and contractors using GfK’s Builders’ Merchant Point of Sale Tracking Data and represents over 80% of the value of the builders' merchants' market.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

