Latest Liebherr for Lee Lifting

Surrey's Lee Lifting wins plenty of work in congested city centres, alongside specialist work in the film industry. It chose the new all terrain with these environments in mind, convinced by the machine's 62m main boom and hydraulically adjustable jib, and its ability to travel within STGO limits with 22.5t of counterweight. With reduced counterweight, axle loads can go as low as 9t.

The main boom and 40° offsetable jib can reach hook heights of 76m, and out to a radius of 64m. The crane incorporates Liebherr's latest LICCON3 control system, which retains the familiar operating philosophy of previous generations while offering a faster data bus, increased storage capacity and greater computing power. Further features include VarioBase and VarioBallast, which enhance safety when working in confined spaces while also improving lifting capacities.

Lee Lifting opted for a second hoist winch to maximise the crane’s flexibility and functionality when supporting a variety of specialist lifting operations, particularly in the film sector.

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