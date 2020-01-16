Leeds Bradford Airport redraws terminal plans

The new plan, to be submitted in the spring, will replace not just the existing terminal building but also the proposed one for which the airport got planning permission a year ago.

The airport’s owner, AMP Capital, wants to build a three-storey, 34,000 m2 terminal on an alternative site within the Yeadon airport’s boundary, nearer to a proposed rail link.

Leeds Bradford Airport’s existing terminal was built in 1965.

The aim is to have a building rated BREEAM excellent sustainability standard that would enable the airport to meet its target of net zero carbon emissions from airport operations by 2023. It would also increase capacity and improve services.

If approved, it is anticipated that work could begin before the end of 2020, with the terminal completed in early 2023. The project will be privately funded AMP Capital.

Hywel Rees, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “This proposed development is hugely exciting for Leeds Bradford Airport and the North and replaces our previously approved plans. For more than 55 years, LBA has provided an international gateway to and from Yorkshire. Our vision is to serve our region as a truly outstanding airport and to profoundly change the percep-tion and reality of customer experience for passengers. To do this we need a terminal that meets the needs of the future in passenger flow and energy efficiency.

“This proposal is not about growing beyond our predicted capacity; it is about meeting the same demand in a more efficient way, with a smaller environmental footprint; it is about creating a more modern building that can achieve operational excellence to give passengers the best experience; and it is about addressing the challenges we know our passengers face far too frequently and that cannot be overcome within our current building.

“We’re confident that our vision will deliver an airport building that is better placed to support our region’s economic growth and become one that Yorkshire can be proud of.”

