Leeds city centre tower blocks approved

St Cecilia Place

St Cecilia Place is a proposed development on the site of the former Quarry Hill flats that were demolished in the 1970s.

DLA Architecture has secured planning consent for 352 build-to-rent (BTR) residential apartments across three towers, along with amenity spaces and commercial units.

The interlinked tower blocks are 19, 20 and 22 storeys high, with each connected by a pair of eight storey structures.

The developer is Metropolitan & District Securities (MDS), a vehicle of nursing home magnates Ramesh and Pratibha Sachdev.

Sue Sparling, director at DLA Architecture, said: “The development will form the final piece of the wider Quarry Hill masterplan, which is known as the cultural quarter of Leeds and includes Leeds Playhouse, the Northern Ballet and Leeds College of Music Auditorium.

“Our design approach recognises the historic building fabric and characteristics of the island site whilst also complementing the more recent developments in the area. A significant level of both internal and external amenity space is incorporated with large communal roof gardens creating vibrant spaces with far reaching views of the wider city. The building forms create two south facing landscaped courtyards, along with ecological and visual enhancement of the retained landscape corridor to the north of the site which is part of the wider Leeds Habitat Network.”

