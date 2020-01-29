Leeds consulting engineer bolsters management team

Robert Redmond, JPG infrastructure director

Just five-and-a-half years after graduation, Robert Redmond joins JPG as director in charge of its infrastructure team. Returning to JPG having taken a sabbatical, he has previously worked for Aecom, AOne+ and Mayer Brown.

Owen Lokuciejewski-Taylor has been promoted to associate director and will lead the new strategic land team at JPG.

Directors David Allwood and Matthew Potter now assume more responsibility for the strategic direction of the business and overall client servicing.

Chris Harding, who co-founded the practice with Gary Howarth in 1988, continues to run the business as managing director.

Chris Harding said: “We are delighted to bolster the management team at JPG with Roberts return and a much-deserved fast track promotion for Owen. Alongside David and Matthew, we now have very strong leadership team in place to continue our long legacy and remain a valued, long term, strategic partner to our clients.”

JPG employs 50 people at its Leeds headquarters. Recent instructions include the new 232,190 sq ft facility for Croda at Goole 36, and Skelton Gate in Leeds, a 170-acre joint venture development between Evans Property Group and Keyland Developments.

