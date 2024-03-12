Leeds industrial zone set for 60-acre expansion

Brown Moor is set to become Integral industrial park

Developer Scarborough Group International (SGI) submitting an outline planning application lasty year to develop Brown Moor, a 60-acre site next to Thorpe Park and The Springs retail complex.

The site has now been allocated to major employment use within the Leeds Site Allocation Plan (SAP).

SGI calls its proposed development Integral and it is looking to erect up to 55,417 sq m (596,500 sq ft) of buildings for the advanced manufacturing, logistics and industrial sectors.

Unlike most trading estates, SGI is promising to retain most of the established woodland and hedgerows across the site, while landscaping corridors to connect into the existing amenities and public rights of way within the adjacent Thorpe Park Leeds, The Springs and neighbouring conurbations.

SGI development director Adam Varley said: “We are delighted that Brown Moor has been allocated with the local plan following recommendations from the Planning Inspectorate. We see that site as a key strategic site to allow the expansion of Thorpe Park Leeds and our development proposals support the continued growth of the park and future diversifying the mix of employment opportunities generating major economic benefits for the region.

“The logistics sector is one of the fastest growing areas of employment in the UK and our plans and proposals for the scheme will deliver against a tight supply of prime space within West Yorkshire designed to cater for sustainable business practice as well as attracting exceptional talent.”

The proposed development would be accessed from the existing junction from the new Manston Lane Link Road (MLLR), which forms part of the East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) which is directly accessed from junction 46 of the M1 motorway.

