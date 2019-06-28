Leeds station gets transparent new roof

The new transparent ETFE roof

The new roof, designed for Network Rail by TSP Projects, is made from fluorine-based co-polymer material ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE). It has replaced the old dark wooden roof.

The project is part of a wider £161m revamp of the station.

Photos released by Network Rail show that the towers currently positioned in the main concourse are supporting a huge maze of scaffolding inside a giant tent like structure, known as ‘the top hat’.

Completion of the project is on course for September.

Network Rail programme manager Mark Bloor said: “We know that for the past six months passengers have been extremely patient while the concourse at Leeds has been full of towers, and I’m delighted that we can now show them why that’s been the case and what we’ve been doing to improve their station.

“We’re entering the last stretch of construction which will mean some short-term changes to access routes through the station, so we’re asking passengers to bear with us and allow a little extra time to travel as we put the finishing touches a project that we hope will make a significant improvement to one of the main gateways to Leeds.”

The 'top hat'

Jordan Gill, principal architect at TSP Projects, said when the project was announced last year: “We have a strong track record of making our railway infrastructure ready for the current railway renaissance – high-profile past projects include the redevelopment of King’s Cross Station and the Reading Station redesign. Our team were tasked with coming up with a stunning design that met Network Rail’s specific needs for Leeds Station, and a transparent roof made from ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) fits the bill as it not only light-weight but has the durability to last as long as it is needed. Over the coming weeks we will continue to work closely with the project team on their work to transform the southern concourse and it’s going to be an exciting few weeks as we see the start of the construction and see our designs come to life.”