Leeds tenders £70m housing maintenance deal

A contract notice has been published inviting tenders for Leeds Housing Responsive Repairs, Voids and Cyclical Maintenance Services (West), which is estimated at £70m in the contract notice over a five-year term.

(Council committee documents put the estimated value at a slightly higher £72m, given an estimated annual value of £14.35m.)

The procurement documents are available for unrestricted and full direct access, free of charge, at: www.yortender.co.uk

The service involves responsive repairs, void turnarounds and cyclical maintenance activity to the city council’s housing property estate in the west of the city, including: Guiseley, Rawdon, Otley, Yeadon, Adel, Horsforth, Weetwood, Kirkstall, Calverley, Farsley, Headingly and Pudsey.

Previous housing maintenance arrangements in Leeds, which expire in 2021, involved in-house service provider Leeds Building Services (LBS) delivering in the east and Mears looking after the south and west. Next year the geographic arrangements remain much the same but LBS is being given the south region as well as the east, with just the one contract opened up to the private sector.

The south & west contracts were initially awarded to Morrison Facilities Services in 2011 but it was taken over by Mears the following year.

