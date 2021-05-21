Leeds tower blocks to get ground source heating

26 blocks across Leeds are getting new heating systems installed

Cenergist been appointed to design, build and deliver six district heating network clusters by 2024.

The ‘clustering for warmth’ initiative will see Cenergist connecting 26 tower blocks in Leeds to ground source heat pumps (GSHPs) for cheaper, greener heating.

A number of council-owned tower blocks in Armley, Gipton, Harehills, Killingbeck, Seacroft, and Little London will have their existing heating and hot water systems upgraded through the project.

Councillor Debra Coupar, deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said: “By upgrading some of our coldest homes to make them fit for the future, this ambitious scheme will not only help reduce fuel poverty but crucially also enable thousands of tenants to save money on their energy bills.”

Dan Ludgate, director of energy infrastructure at Cenergist, said: “In deploying Cenergist’s GSHP solutions, not only can we help Leeds City Council achieve its goal in decarbonising the city, but we can also help to serve the needs of the community, by providing significant bill savings for residents.”

