Leicester space park out to tender

The new building will house space science labs

Space Park Leicester is a planned £80m campus to the north of the city centre, near the National Space Centre. The university is looking to develop its strengths in space and earth observation science.

The contract notice has been published for the £14m first phase for a 4,800 m2 Earth Observation building. This will provide accommodation for teaching, offices and laboratories in two-, three- and four-storey wings linked by an entrance and atrium.

The project will be delivered via a JCT Design and Build form of construction contract.

Potential future phases, for which funding is being sought, are worth an additional £66m. These include an industry-academic collaboration on space engineering and artificial intelligence data labs.

More information about this opportunity is on the Delta eSourcing portal.